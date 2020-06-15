Gentle Monster Collaborates with Kris Wu on “GENTLE WU” Collection

Seoul-based eyewear brand GENTLE MONSTER has collaborated with rapper and actor KRIS WU on a 4-piece capsule collection.

Encapsulating his glamorous and bold characteristics into its designs, the collection offers options from basic daily-wear designs to unique and fashionable designs that reflect the identity of GENTLE MONSTER and KRIS WU.

Discover more after the jump:

The eyewear includes the ‘GW’ logo, which adds a bold yet refined metal detail to create a more luxurious aesthetic.

The collection will make its debut on T-Mall from June 17 2020 and will be available on Gentle Monster’s official channels from June 25 2020.