Gentle Monster Collaborates with Kris Wu on “GENTLE WU” Collection

The collection offers options from basic daily-wear designs to unique and fashionable designs.

© Gentle Monster

Seoul-based eyewear brand GENTLE MONSTER has collaborated with rapper and actor KRIS WU  on a 4-piece capsule collection.

Encapsulating his glamorous and bold characteristics into its designs, the collection offers options from basic daily-wear designs to unique and fashionable designs that reflect the identity of GENTLE MONSTER and KRIS WU.

© Gentle Monster

The eyewear includes the ‘GW’ logo, which adds a bold yet refined metal detail to create a more luxurious aesthetic.

The collection will make its debut on T-Mall from June 17 2020 and will be available on Gentle Monster’s official channels from June 25 2020.

© Gentle Monster

 

 
 
 
 
 
[GENTLE MONSTER x KRIS WU] Gentle Wu collection coming soon 17th of June, on T-mall 25th of June, worldwide on gentlemonster.com ⠀ #GentleMonsterxKrisWu #GentleWu #GentleMonster #Kriswu #WuYiFan #吴亦凡

© Gentle Monster
© Gentle Monster
© Gentle Monster
© Gentle Monster
© Gentle Monster
© Gentle Monster
© Gentle Monster

