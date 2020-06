Top model Xu Meen stars on the cover of Dazed Korea‘s July 2020 edition captured by fashion photographer Yeongjun Kim.

In charge of styling was Hyun Kukseon, who for the covers selected looks from Bottega Veneta. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Oh Seongseok.

Magazine Dazed Korea – www.dazedkorea.com

Photographer Yeongjun Kim – www.kimyeongjun.com

Stylist Hyun Kukseon

Beauty artist Oh Seongseok

Model Xu Meen at IMG Models