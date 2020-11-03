in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Supa Model Management

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Kristan Whewell by Ira Giorgetti

Photographer Ira Giorgetti captured our latest exclusive story starring Kristan Whewell

Kristan Whewell
Jeans: Lee Jeans
T-Shirt: Scotch & Soda
Camo Rain Coat: Nobis

The handsome Kristan Whewell at SUPA Model Management stars in our latest exclusive story captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ira Giorgetti. In charge of styling was Conaill O’Dwyer, with grooming from beauty artist Claire Squires.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session, Kristan is wearing selected pieces from Lee Jeans, Scotch & Soda, Nobis, K-Way, Mayya Agayeva, Eastpack x Smiley, and Lucky Seven. Assistance by Rebecka Slatter and Luciernaga del Bosque. Special thanks to BLOK London.

Kristan Whewell
Jacket & Boots: Scotch & Soda
Shirt: Lee 101
Hat: K-Way
Trousers: Mayya Agayeva
Kristan Whewell
Jumper & Boots: Scott & Soda
Boiler suit: Lee 101
Kristan Whewell
Dungarees: Lee Jeans
Vest: Vintage
Jumper: Scotch & Soda
Ira Giorgetti
Jackets & Trousers: Scotch & Soda
Hoodie: K-Way
Ira Giorgetti
Shirt & Jeans: Lee
Under Shirt: Scotch & Soda
Hat: Lucky Seven
Ira Giorgetti
Jeans: Lee Jeans
T-Shirt: Scotch & Soda
Camo Rain Coat: Nobis
Ira Giorgetti
Jumper & Boots: Scott & Soda
Boiler suit: Lee 101
Bag: Eastpack x Smiley
Ira Giorgetti
Jackets & Trousers: Scotch & Soda

Photographer: Ira Giorgetti – iragiorgetti.com
Stylist: Conaill O’Dwyer – www.conaillodwyer.com
Grooming: Claire Squires
Model: Kristan W. at SUPA Model Management
Assistants: Rebecka Slatter, Luciernaga del Bosque
Special thanks to BLOK London

