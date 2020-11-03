MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Kristan Whewell by Ira Giorgetti

The handsome Kristan Whewell at SUPA Model Management stars in our latest exclusive story captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ira Giorgetti. In charge of styling was Conaill O’Dwyer, with grooming from beauty artist Claire Squires.

For the session, Kristan is wearing selected pieces from Lee Jeans, Scotch & Soda, Nobis, K-Way, Mayya Agayeva, Eastpack x Smiley, and Lucky Seven. Assistance by Rebecka Slatter and Luciernaga del Bosque. Special thanks to BLOK London.

