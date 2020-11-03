Dunhill Celebrates the Special Bond Between Dogs and Their Owners

Models Babacar N’doye, Hidetatsu Takeuchi, and Stas Zienkiewicz and dogs Sal, Ark and Theo star in Dunhill‘s Festive 2020 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Carlijn Jacobs. In charge of styling was Hannah Robinson, with art direction from Johanna Bonnevier & Peter Ainsworth, set design by Samuel Pidgen, and retouching by Ink. Grooming is work of beauty artist Sarah Jo Palmer, with dog grooming from Lia Henderson.

Spending more time at home recently and as a dog owner myself, I wanted our Festive campaign to portray that bond. It’s authentic and brings positivity to the everyday.– Mark Weston, Dunhill’s creative director

“Through a series of evocative portraits, we introduce our new festive campaign – a celebration of the special relationship between dogs and their owners. Featuring Sal, Ark and Theo – a Great Dane, Afghan Hound and Toy Poodle – with models Babacar, Stas and Hidetatsu, this distinctive campaign reflects the spirit of connection; to surprise, engage and celebrate this universal friendship.” – Dunhill