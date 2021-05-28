in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Kyle by Sam Hodges & Keyan Miao

Discover our latest exclusive story Water Me featuring Kyle lensed by Sam Hodges

Shirt Amiri
Pants Stussy
Pearls Burberry
Jacket 24ANS

The handsome Kyle stars in Water Me story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Sam Hodges. In charge of styling was Keyan Miao, with grooming from beauty artist Gabriella Mancha. Photo assistance by Naomi Williamz.

For the session Kyle is wearing selected pieces from Amiri, Stussy, Burberry, 24ANS, Marni, Nii Hai, Dakota, R13, Comme Des Garcon, Reinhard Plank, Alpha, and Jil Sander.

Sweater Marni
Pants Nii Hai
Skirt Dakota
Sweater R13
Skirt Comme Des Garcon
Hat Reinhard Plank
Jacket Alpha
Pants Jil Sander
Photographer: Sam Hodges – @samhodgesphoto
Stylist: Keyan Miao – @bipolarshorty
Beauty Artist: Gabriella Mancha – @Iamgabriellamancha
Model: Kyle – @kylejosephbujard
Photo Assistant: Naomi Williamz – @naomiwilliamz

