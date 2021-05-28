The handsome Kyle stars in Water Me story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Sam Hodges. In charge of styling was Keyan Miao, with grooming from beauty artist Gabriella Mancha. Photo assistance by Naomi Williamz.
For the session Kyle is wearing selected pieces from Amiri, Stussy, Burberry, 24ANS, Marni, Nii Hai, Dakota, R13, Comme Des Garcon, Reinhard Plank, Alpha, and Jil Sander.
Photographer: Sam Hodges – @samhodgesphoto
Stylist: Keyan Miao – @bipolarshorty
Beauty Artist: Gabriella Mancha – @Iamgabriellamancha
Model: Kyle – @kylejosephbujard
Photo Assistant: Naomi Williamz – @naomiwilliamz