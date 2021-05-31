MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Asian Heritage Month by Karen Mortenson

Models Cole Micek, Ivan Wang, Ben Bateer, Malik Lambert, and Harrison Davis, all represented by Wilhelmina Models, star in an exclusive session that celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Karen Mortenson. In charge of styling was Nikko Panti, with video direction from Loretto Jones. Creative agency The West.

For the story models are wearing selected pieces from Kimia Arya, boohooMAN, Asos Man, Collini Milano, Philip Ayler, Helen Anthony, Ocean Rebel, Charles & Ron, Aime-Moi Paris, H&M Man, Jean Baptiste Rautureau, and Grayscale.

With the session, WILHELMINA LA MEN marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month of May, that pays tribute to Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans contributions to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. AAPI month was first established on October 5, 1978, when the USA president Jimmy Carter signed a joint resolution for the celebration.

Photographer: Karen Mortenson – @karencmortenson

Stylist: Nikko Panti – @nikkopanti

Videographer: Loretto Jones – @lorettojones

Models: Cole Micek – @colemicek, Ivan Wang – @ivantaged, Ben Bateer – @ben_bateer, Malik Lambert – @maliklambert, Harrison Davis – @harrisondavis_

Creative Agency: The West – @thisisthewest_

Agency: Wilhelmina LA Men – @wilhelminalamen

Agent: Christian Rios – @christianrios