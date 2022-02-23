MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: East of Eden by Tristan Roesler

The handsome Leo at Take 3 Management stars in East of Eden story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Tristan Roesler at Shotview Artists Management. In charge of styling was Davor Jelusic, with grooming from beauty artist Natalia Sobolieva at Liganord Creative Services.

For the session Leo is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Prada, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Versace, Kenzo, Hugo Boss, and Jimmy Choo.

Photographer: Tristan Roesler at Shotview Artists Management – @tristanroesler

Stylist: Davor Jelusic – at MMG Artists, Liganord Creative Services

Groomer: Natalia Sobolieva at Liganord Creative Services

Model: Leo at Take 3 Management