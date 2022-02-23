in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: East of Eden by Tristan Roesler

Photographer Tristan Roesler and stylist Davor Jelusic team up for our latest exclusive story

Tristan Roesler
Total Look: KENZO

The handsome Leo at Take 3 Management stars in East of Eden story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Tristan Roesler at Shotview Artists Management. In charge of styling was Davor Jelusic, with grooming from beauty artist Natalia Sobolieva at Liganord Creative Services.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Leo is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Prada, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Versace, Kenzo, Hugo Boss, and Jimmy Choo.

Tristan Roesler
Total Look: LOUIS VUITTON
Tristan Roesler
Look: HUGO BOSS
Shoes: JIMMY CHOO
Tristan Roesler
Total Look: DIOR
Tristan Roesler
Total Look: VERSACE
MMSCENE STYLE
Total Look: HUGO BOSS
MMSCENE STYLE
Total Look: VERSACE
MMSCENE STYLE
Total Look: PRADA
MMSCENE STYLE
Total Look: PRADA
MMSCENE STYLE
Total Look: KENZO

Photographer: Tristan Roesler at Shotview Artists Management – @tristanroesler
Stylist: Davor Jelusic – at MMG Artists, Liganord Creative Services
Groomer: Natalia Sobolieva at Liganord Creative Services
Model: Leo at Take 3 Management

editorialsexclusiveFresh FacesMMSCENE STYLENew GuysPortfolio updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Tips To Choose The Right Men's Socks For Every Outfit

3 Tips To Choose The Right Men’s Socks For Every Outfit
BRIAN WHITTAKER

BRIAN WHITTAKER In Exclusive MMSCENE Cover Story Interview