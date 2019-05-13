MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lino Wilson by Dasha Denger

The handsome Lino Wilson stars in Fresh Prince story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Dasha Denger. Beauty is work of makeup artist Maria Bedrateno.
In charge of styling was KJ Johnson, who for the session selected pieces from Calvin Klein, Gucci, H&M, ASOS, Lime Ricki, The Luxury Glove, UO, Obermeyer, Free People, Smith, No Label, Steve Madden, Topshop, and Natasha.
Jacket: Vintage
Pants: H&M
Shoes: UO
Top: Calvin Klein
Accessories: Stylists Own
Top: ASOS
Hat: Free People
Goggles: SMITH
Bow Tie: Gucci
Jacket: No Label
Shoes: UO
Hat: No Label
Shirts: Stylists own (all thrifted)
Earring: Natasha
Trench: Calvin Klein
Tie: Topshop Men
Photographer: Dasha Denger – www.dashadengerphoto.com
Stylist: KJ Johnson
Model: Lino Wilson
Makeup Artist: Maria Bedrateno
