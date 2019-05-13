in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lino Wilson by Dasha Denger

Discover Fresh Prince Exclusive Story Featuring Lino Wilson

Lino Wilson

The handsome Lino Wilson stars in Fresh Prince story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Dasha Denger. Beauty is work of makeup artist Maria Bedrateno.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was KJ Johnson, who for the session selected pieces from Calvin Klein, Gucci, H&M, ASOS, Lime Ricki, The Luxury Glove, UO, Obermeyer, Free People, Smith, No Label, Steve Madden, Topshop, and Natasha.

Discover more of the story below:


Lino Wilson

Jacket: Vintage
Pants: H&M
Shoes: UO
Top: Calvin Klein
Accessories: Stylists Own

Lino Wilson

Top: ASOS
Hat: Free People
Goggles: SMITH
Bow Tie: Gucci
Jacket: No Label

Lino Wilson

Shoes: UO
Hat: No Label
Shirts: Stylists own (all thrifted)
Earring: Natasha

Lino Wilson

Trench: Calvin Klein
Tie: Topshop Men

Lino Wilson

Jacket: Vintage
Earrings: Stylists Own
Hat: Lime Ricki
Gloves: The Luxury Glove “Buy American” 1950’s

Lino Wilson

Jacket: Vintage
Pants: H&M
Shoes: UO
Top: Calvin Klein
Accessories: Stylists Own

Lino Wilson

Top: ASOS

Lino Wilson

Shoes: UO
Hat: No Label
Shirts: Stylists own (all thrifted)
Earring: Natasha

Lino Wilson
Shoes: Steve Madden

Lino Wilson

Jacket: Vintage
Earrings: Stylists Own
Hat: Lime Ricki
Gloves: The Luxury Glove “Buy American” 1950’s

Lino Wilson

Jacket: Vintage
Top: Calvin Klein
Accessories: Stylists Own

Lino Wilson

Top: ASOS
Pants: OberMeyer
Bow Tie: Gucci
Jacket: No Label
Shoes: Steve Madden

Lino Wilson

Hat: No Label
Shirts: Stylists own (all thrifted)
Earring: Natasha

Lino Wilson

Trench: Calvin Klein
Tie: Topshop Men

Lino Wilson

Gloves: The Luxury Glove “Buy American” 1950’s

Lino Wilson

Jacket: Vintage
Pants: H&M
Shoes: UO
Top: Calvin Klein
Accessories: Stylists Own

Lino Wilson

Top: ASOS
Pants: OberMeyer
Bow Tie: Gucci
Jacket: No Label
Shoes: Steve Madden

Lino Wilson

Shoes: UO

Lino Wilson

Shoes: UO
Hat: No Label
Shirts: Stylists own (all thrifted)
Earring: Natasha

Lino Wilson

Trench: Calvin Klein
Shoes: Steve Madden
Tie: Top Shop Men

Lino Wilson

Shoes: Steve Madden

Photographer: Dasha Denger – www.dashadengerphoto.com
Stylist: KJ Johnson
Model: Lino Wilson
Makeup Artist: Maria Bedrateno

