MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lino Wilson by Dasha Denger

The handsome Lino Wilson stars in Fresh Prince story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Dasha Denger. Beauty is work of makeup artist Maria Bedrateno.

In charge of styling was KJ Johnson, who for the session selected pieces from Calvin Klein, Gucci, H&M, ASOS, Lime Ricki, The Luxury Glove, UO, Obermeyer, Free People, Smith, No Label, Steve Madden, Topshop, and Natasha.

Discover more of the story below:





Jacket: Vintage

Pants: H&M

Shoes: UO

Top: Calvin Klein

Accessories: Stylists Own

Top: ASOS

Hat: Free People

Goggles: SMITH

Bow Tie: Gucci

Jacket: No Label

Shoes: UO

Hat: No Label

Shirts: Stylists own (all thrifted)

Earring: Natasha

Trench: Calvin Klein

Tie: Topshop Men

Jacket: Vintage

Earrings: Stylists Own

Hat: Lime Ricki

Gloves: The Luxury Glove “Buy American” 1950’s

Shoes: Steve Madden

Jacket: Vintage

Earrings: Stylists Own

Hat: Lime Ricki

Gloves: The Luxury Glove “Buy American” 1950’s

Trench: Calvin Klein

Tie: Topshop Men

Gloves: The Luxury Glove “Buy American” 1950’s

Photographer: Dasha Denger – www.dashadengerphoto.com

Stylist: KJ Johnson

Model: Lino Wilson

Makeup Artist: Maria Bedrateno

