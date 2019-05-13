in Covers, Editorial, Magazines

Nasser Falahi & Aziz Basse Pose for Herdes Magazine Moroccan Issue

Yoye Martin Captured Herdes Magazine’s Moroccan Issue Cover Story

Herdes Magazine
Photography © Yoye Martin for Herdes Magazine

Fashion photographer Yoye Martin captured the cover story of Herdes Magazine‘s Vol.VII The Moroccan edition featuring models Nasser Falahi and Aziz Basse. In charge of styling was Angel Cabezuelo, with beauty from makeup artist Gloria Rico.

Herdes Magazine
Photography © Yoye Martin for Herdes Magazine

Morocco is a place where tradition and the avant-garde come together to show the world how formidable a culture deeply rooted in its exquisite traditions can be, where what´s handmade is now the avant-garde in fashion and design.

Herdes Magazine
Photography © Yoye Martin for Herdes Magazine
Herdes Magazine
Photography © Yoye Martin for Herdes Magazine

Herdes Magazine’s Vol.VII The Moroccan Issue is available now – www.herdesmagazine.com

