Løren Models Saint Laurent for Dazed Korea February 2024 Issue

Musician Løren takes the pages of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s February 2024 edition with a story captured by fashion photographer Lee Junkyoung. In charge of styling was Kim Seajun, with art direction from Ha Suim. Beauty is work of hair stylist Park Naeju, and makeup artist Lee Young. For the session Løren is wearing selected pieces from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

It’s true, I am a person who creates music. It’s part of my job because it includes lyrics. I often ponder how to express something, how to refine it, and how to make it into a perfect, beautiful expression. I want to write and speak sentences that fit perfectly with my style, but sometimes when words pick up speed, I can’t keep up. Knowing that, I deliberately speak slowly, trying to express myself step by step. It’s scary, you know. These words will remain somewhere forever. That’s what I think about while speaking.

Music is really challenging, but I strive for beautiful music. I like music that isn’t too one-dimensional. For example, if someone says “I miss that person,” those who miss that person can relate, but if someone says “I miss that time,” more people can add their own interpretations. I want to say something a little more meaningful like that.

Photography © Lee Junkyoung fod Dazed Korea, read more at dazedkorea.com