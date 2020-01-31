in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Premier Model Management

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Luis Toledo by Magdalena Haddock

Discover Sunday Diver exclusive story starring the handsome Luis Toledo lensed by Magdalena Haddock

Luis Toledo
Suit jacket: Innocenti x Tom James
Shirt: Thomas Pink
Shorts: Nooyme
Fins: OMS

Fashion photographer Magdalena Haddock captured Sunday Diver story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Luis Toledo represented by Premier Model Management. In charge of styling was Wiktor Chmielewski, with art direction from Kristina Varaksina.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Luis is wearing selected pieces from Innocenti x Tom James, Thomas Pink, Nooyme, OMS, Primark, Eton, Santi, Superdry, Aqualung, and Magdalena Haddock.


Luis Toledo

Hood: Santi 9mm hood
Suit: Primark
Shirt: Eton

Luis Toledo

Glove: Santi

Luis Toledo

Sweater: Superdry
Undersuit: Santi Flex 190 undersuit
Glove: Santi

Luis Toledo

Shirt: Thomas Pink
Undersuit: Santi Flex 190 undersuit

Luis Toledo

Mask: Aqualung Look HD mask
Suit jacket: Primark
Leather coat: Design Magdalena Haddock
Belt: OMS surface marker buoy

Luis Toledo

Suit jacket: Innocenti x Tom James
Shirt: Thomas Pink
Shorts: Nooyme
Fins: OMS

Luis Toledo

Hood: Santi 9mm hood
Suit: Primark
Shirt: Eton

Luis Toledo

Mask: Aqualung Look HD mask
Trousers: Weekday

Luis Toledo

Shirt: Thomas Pink
Undersuit: Santi Flex 190 undersuit

Luis Toledo

Mask: Aqualung Look HD mask
Suit jacket: Primark
Leather coat: Design Magdalena Haddock
Belt: OMS surface marker buoy

Photographer: Magdalena Haddock – www.magdalenahaddock.com
Stylist: Wiktor Chmielewski
Art Director: Kristina Varaksina
Model: Luis Toledo at Premier Model Management

SMALTO

PFW: SMALTO Fall Winter 2020.21 Menswear Collection