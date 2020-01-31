MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Luis Toledo by Magdalena Haddock

Fashion photographer Magdalena Haddock captured Sunday Diver story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Luis Toledo represented by Premier Model Management. In charge of styling was Wiktor Chmielewski, with art direction from Kristina Varaksina.
For the session Luis is wearing selected pieces from Innocenti x Tom James, Thomas Pink, Nooyme, OMS, Primark, Eton, Santi, Superdry, Aqualung, and Magdalena Haddock.
Hood: Santi 9mm hood
Suit: Primark
Shirt: Eton
Glove: Santi
Sweater: Superdry
Undersuit: Santi Flex 190 undersuit
Glove: Santi
Shirt: Thomas Pink
Undersuit: Santi Flex 190 undersuit
Mask: Aqualung Look HD mask
Suit jacket: Primark
Leather coat: Design Magdalena Haddock
Belt: OMS surface marker buoy
Suit jacket: Innocenti x Tom James
Shirt: Thomas Pink
Shorts: Nooyme
Fins: OMS
Hood: Santi 9mm hood
Suit: Primark
Shirt: Eton
Mask: Aqualung Look HD mask
Trousers: Weekday
Shirt: Thomas Pink
Undersuit: Santi Flex 190 undersuit
Mask: Aqualung Look HD mask
Suit jacket: Primark
Leather coat: Design Magdalena Haddock
Belt: OMS surface marker buoy
Photographer: Magdalena Haddock – www.magdalenahaddock.com
Stylist: Wiktor Chmielewski
Art Director: Kristina Varaksina
Model: Luis Toledo at Premier Model Management