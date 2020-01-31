PFW: SMALTO Fall Winter 2020.21 Menswear Collection

Discover Smalto‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 menswear collection, that combines brand’s master tailor savoir-faire with French vision of the masculine wardrobe in contemporary Paris, presented on January 16th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For this season’s collection Smalto collaborated with designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi.

“When formal merges with athleticism, the name SMALTO is weaved in tennis stripes on cargo trousers, the iconic jacket is combined with a super 100s wool jogging pant, a waistcoat worn on bare skin slips under the pointed collar tuxedo jacket, patterned shirt combined with a turtleneck pullover, the t-shirt slips under a leather riding jacket, wedged boots suiting the Parisian pavement, the same way sneakers do.

Grey, white and black are references to a universal and timeless Paris and settles a new bases of the SMALTO wardrobe, softened with touches of beige and camel, still blue is one of SMALTO’s fundamental colours.“

Courtesy of © SMALTO / Autrement PR