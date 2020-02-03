Parker Van Noord & Sebastien Jondeau Model Karl Lagerfeld SS20 Looks

Discover Karl Lagerfeld‘s Spring Summer 2020 “21 Rue Saint-Guillaume” campaign featuring Parker Van Noord and Sebastien Jondeau captured by fashion photographer Chris Colls. Styling is work of Carine Roitfeld, with makeup from beauty artist Tom Pecheux, and hair stylist Sam McKnight. For the advertisement Parker and Sebastien were joined by Mariacarla Boscono and Ruinan Dong.
Courtesy of © KARL LAGERFELD
