Parker Van Noord & Sebastien Jondeau Model Karl Lagerfeld SS20 Looks

Chris Colls photographed Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring Summer 2020 “21 Rue Saint-Guillaume” campaign

Karl Lagerfeld
©KARL LAGERFELD, Photography by Chris Colls

Discover Karl Lagerfeld‘s Spring Summer 2020 “21 Rue Saint-Guillaume” campaign featuring Parker Van Noord and Sebastien Jondeau captured by fashion photographer Chris Colls. Styling is work of Carine Roitfeld, with makeup from beauty artist Tom Pecheux, and hair stylist Sam McKnight. For the advertisement Parker and Sebastien were joined by Mariacarla Boscono and Ruinan Dong.

Karl Lagerfeld
©KARL LAGERFELD, Photography by Chris Colls
Karl Lagerfeld
©KARL LAGERFELD, Photography by Chris Colls
Karl Lagerfeld
©KARL LAGERFELD, Photography by Chris Colls
Karl Lagerfeld
©KARL LAGERFELD, Photography by Chris Colls
Karl Lagerfeld
©KARL LAGERFELD, Photography by Chris Colls
Karl Lagerfeld
©KARL LAGERFELD, Photography by Chris Colls
Karl Lagerfeld
©KARL LAGERFELD, Photography by Chris Colls
Karl Lagerfeld
©KARL LAGERFELD, Photography by Chris Colls
Karl Lagerfeld
©KARL LAGERFELD, Photography by Chris Colls
Karl Lagerfeld
©KARL LAGERFELD, Photography by Chris Colls

For more of Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign visit DESIGNSCENE.NET

Courtesy of © KARL LAGERFELD

ad campaignsMenswearSS20Top Models

