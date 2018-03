ODDA Magazine enlists up and comer Luka Isaac at KMA to star in I Want to be Free story captured for their 14th edition by fashion photographer Vito Fernicola. In charge of styling was Diletta Bonaiuti, with set design from Louis Burguet, and casting direction by Seona Taylor-Bell. Grooming is work of beauty artist Giovanna Fucciolo.





For more log on to oddamagazine.com