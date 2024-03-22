MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Luke Farnworth by Nicole Wilson

For the latest edition of
model MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Luke Farnworth, represented by RAD Model Managment, is photographed by Nicole Wilson, with assistance from Peter Leonardo. In charge of the styling is Kyrie Thompson, hair is done by Mariah Molina, and makeup by Eduardo Jimenez. Olya Kay is the retoucher.
For this session Luke is wearing selected pieces from
Leatheracci, Phix Clothing, Louis Vuitton, Pier Antonio Gaspari, Goldman, Erickson Beamon, Noma NYC, Alexander Hurley, Namara, Bottega Veneta, and Gucci.
top LEATHERACCI, bottom LEATHERACCI, shoes ALEXANDER HURLEY / photo by Nicole Wilson for MMSCENE
top PIER ANTONIO GASPARI, bottom PHIX CLOTHING, shoes GOLDMAN, necklace ERICKSON BEAMON, belt LOUIS VUITTON / photo by Nicole Wilson for MMSCENE
pants NAMARA / photo by Nicole Wilson for MMSCENE
top LEATHERACCI, bottom NAMARA, shoes GUCCI / photo by Nicole Wilson for MMSCENE
top LEATHERACCI, bottom NAMARA, bracelets ERICKSON BEAMON, shoes BOTTEGA VENETA / photo by Nicole Wilson for MMSCENE
top NAMARA, blazer NAMARA, bottoms PHIX CLOTHING, shoes ALEXANDER HURLEY / photo by Nicole Wilson for MMSCENE
/ photo by Nicole Wilson for MMSCENE
top PIER ANTONIO GASPARI, bottom PIER ANTONIO GASPARI, shoes NOMA NYC / photo by Nicole Wilson for MMSCENE
pants NAMARA / photo by Nicole Wilson for MMSCENE
top LEATHERACCI, bottom LEATHERACCI, shoes ALEXANDER HURLEY / photo by Nicole Wilson for MMSCENE
Creative Director and Photographer – Nicole Wilson
@NicoleWilsonPhoto
Photographer’s Assistant – Peter Leonardo @PeterJLeonardo
Model – Luke Farnworth @Lukefarnworth
Stylist – Kyrie Thompson @Nokyap
Hair Stylist – Mariah Molina @HairbyMariah11
Makeup Assistant – Eduardo Jimenez @Eduardojimenez_makeup
Retoucher – Olya Kay
Studio – Young Studios NYC @YoungStudiosNYC
