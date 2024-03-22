in Sneakers

SNEAKER ALERT: JJJJound x adidas Originals Samba Sneakers

The collaboration brings us two exclusive versions of the JJJJound x adidas Originals Samba Sneakers, crafted in the Adidas Scheinfeld factory in Germany

1 Comment

JJJJound x adidas Originals Samba Sneakers / Courtesy of adidas Originals

The Montreal-based design company JJJJound and adidas Originals have collaborated to create a new version of the legendary Samba sneaker, which is scheduled for release in March. Two unique Samba variants are the result of the partnership and are made at the Adidas Scheinfeld facility in Germany.

SNEAKERS

JJJJound was founded in 2006 by Justin R. Saunders as a digital mood board. Since then, it has developed into a collaborative design company that fosters innovation and creativity. Through this partnership, JJJJound brings its design techniques to the Samba, crafting the sneaker from high-quality leather in two colorways: white with black stripes and black with white stripes, both with co-branded accents and retro elements.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals)

The launch of these exclusive Sambas is accompanied by a curated campaign about the artisans behind the scenes. Through a series of intimate behind-the-scenes images and films, the campaign focuses on the skilled craftsmanship of the Scheinfeld factory workers, who bring this collaboration to life. The sneakers make their debut on March 27th, with distinct availability channels for each colorway.

JJJJound x adidas Originals Samba Sneakers
Courtesy of adidas Originals
JJJJound x adidas Originals Samba Sneakers
Courtesy of adidas Originals

Take a closer look at the JJJJound x adidas Originals Samba Sneakers in the Gallery below:

adidasJJJJoundsneaker releases

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Luke Farnworth by Nicole Wilson

Louis Vuitton x Tyler, The Creator Spring 24 Men’s Capsule Collection