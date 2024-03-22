The Montreal-based design company JJJJound and adidas Originals have collaborated to create a new version of the legendary Samba sneaker, which is scheduled for release in March. Two unique Samba variants are the result of the partnership and are made at the Adidas Scheinfeld facility in Germany.

JJJJound was founded in 2006 by Justin R. Saunders as a digital mood board. Since then, it has developed into a collaborative design company that fosters innovation and creativity. Through this partnership, JJJJound brings its design techniques to the Samba, crafting the sneaker from high-quality leather in two colorways: white with black stripes and black with white stripes, both with co-branded accents and retro elements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals)

The launch of these exclusive Sambas is accompanied by a curated campaign about the artisans behind the scenes. Through a series of intimate behind-the-scenes images and films, the campaign focuses on the skilled craftsmanship of the Scheinfeld factory workers, who bring this collaboration to life. The sneakers make their debut on March 27th, with distinct availability channels for each colorway.

Take a closer look at the JJJJound x adidas Originals Samba Sneakers in the Gallery below: