MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Mardi Gras by Joey Leo

Fashion photographer Joey Leo captured Mardi Gras story exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS featuring models Iasonas Laios at DModels Athens and Francesco at VN Models. In charge of styling was Yannis Kyriazos, with grooming from beauty artist Efstathia Andreou using (for hair) Labelm Yannis Kyriazos.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Angelika Danaka, Vincent Wong, Calvin Klein, Prada, Lina Lau, Trumaine Huijts, Peace & Chaos, Dimitris Petrou, New Balance, Dr Martens, and Chrono A.
Iasonas
Vinyl Gloves VINCENT WONG
Iasonas
Jacket and Trousers ANGELIKA DANAKA
Underwear CALVIN KLEIN
Sandals PRADA
Francesco
Sheer Oversize Nylon Knit TRUMAINE HUIJTS
Socks PEACE & CHAOS
Sandals PRADA
Underwear CALVIN KLEIN
Iasonas
Trousers with Silk ANGELIKA DANAKA
Vinyl Glove VINCENT WONG
Iasonas
Trousers and Shirt VINCENT WONG
Sneakers NEW BALANCE
Francesco
Shirt VINCENT WONG
Iasonas
Multicolored Jumber, Cotton Boxershorts TRUMAINE HUIJTS
Francesco
Trousers and Shirt VINCENT WONG
Chukka Boots DR MARTENS by KILOSHOP ATHENS
Francesco
Trousers CHRONO A
Sweater SOTIRIS GEORGIOU
Iasonas
Shirt SOTIRIS GEORGIOU
Vinyl Pants VINCENT WONG
Francesco
PVC Shirt LINA LAU
Underwear CALVIN KLEIN
Photographer Joey Leo – @_joeyleo_
Production, Fashion Stylist Yannis Kyriazos – @yannis_kyriazos
Groomer Efstathia Andreou using Labelm Yannis Kyriazos
Models Iasonas at DModels Athens, Francesco at VN Models