MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Mardi Gras by Joey Leo

Discover our latest exclusive story starring models Iasonas Laios and Francesco

Joey Leo
Iasonas
Trousers with Silk ANGELIKA DANAKA
Vinyl Glove VINCENT WONG

Fashion photographer Joey Leo captured Mardi Gras story exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS featuring models Iasonas Laios at DModels Athens and Francesco at VN Models. In charge of styling was Yannis Kyriazos, with grooming from beauty artist Efstathia Andreou using (for hair) Labelm Yannis Kyriazos.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Angelika Danaka, Vincent Wong, Calvin Klein, Prada, Lina Lau, Trumaine Huijts, Peace & Chaos, Dimitris Petrou, New Balance, Dr Martens, and Chrono A.


Joey Leo

Iasonas
Vinyl Gloves VINCENT WONG

Joey Leo

Joey Leo

Iasonas
Jacket and Trousers ANGELIKA DANAKA
Underwear CALVIN KLEIN
Sandals PRADA

Joey Leo

Francesco
Sheer Oversize Nylon Knit TRUMAINE HUIJTS
Socks PEACE & CHAOS
Sandals PRADA
Underwear CALVIN KLEIN

Joey Leo

Iasonas
Trousers with Silk ANGELIKA DANAKA
Vinyl Glove VINCENT WONG

Joey Leo

Iasonas
Trousers and Shirt VINCENT WONG
Sneakers NEW BALANCE

Francesco
Shirt VINCENT WONG

Iasonas
Multicolored Jumber, Cotton Boxershorts TRUMAINE HUIJTS

Francesco
Trousers and Shirt VINCENT WONG
Chukka Boots DR MARTENS by KILOSHOP ATHENS

Francesco
Trousers CHRONO A
Sweater SOTIRIS GEORGIOU

Iasonas
Shirt SOTIRIS GEORGIOU

Vinyl Pants VINCENT WONG

Francesco
PVC Shirt LINA LAU
Underwear CALVIN KLEIN

Photographer Joey Leo – @_joeyleo_
Production, Fashion Stylist Yannis Kyriazos – @yannis_kyriazos
Groomer Efstathia Andreou using Labelm Yannis Kyriazos
Models Iasonas at DModels Athens, Francesco at VN Models

