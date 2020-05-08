WEEK ON IG: EXO’s Suho, Manu Rios, Quincy, Neels Visser…

Stars such as Quincy, EXO’s Suho, Lucas, Jackson Wang, and Manu Rios in the best of last week’s Instagram moments join models Jon Herrmann, Florian Macek, Pablo Kaestli, Jakob Jokerst, Moritz Hau and Neels Visser to name a few.

Continue reading to see the best of last week’s IG action:





“🐒” @dididediego

“#tb to sunny days 🌞 how are you people? #sunset” @florianmacek

“Shoutout to my sisters mirror” @jakob.jokerst

“no me complico” @manurios

“rock’n’roll“ @kimjuncotton

@lucas_xx444

“Trapped.” @quincy

“🤳🐶🍓” @jacksonwang852g7

“Bikini bottom” @pablo_kaestli

“Looking for antelopes 👀” @jon_herrmann

“얼짱 vampire energy🌙✨ tattoos: @fangsandfables hair: @moonfiber” @edwardzo

“Bored in the House🏠 . How many languages do you guys speak?🌏. The Countdown was reset to T-16 Days🗓 Do I still care? No🙃 That’s it, have a great day anyone❤️.” @moritz_hau

“Waiting for these FaceTime shoots like… it’s been a first shooting via FT, hope everyone’s good 🤍 air high five ✋🏽” @tarylboothe

“✖️” @ariakaltun

“Is anyone else feeling just really lost right now because l sure fucking am. #neelsvisser” @neelsxvisser