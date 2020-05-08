in Fresh Faces, Manu Rios, Neels Visser

WEEK ON IG: EXO’s Suho, Manu Rios, Quincy, Neels Visser…

Best of last week’s Instagram action with stars and male models in and out of the quarantine days along with a few TBs:

florian macek

Stars such as Quincy, EXO’s Suho, Lucas, Jackson Wang, and Manu Rios in the best of last week’s Instagram moments join models Jon Herrmann, Florian Macek, Pablo Kaestli, Jakob Jokerst, Moritz Hau and Neels Visser to name a few. 

Continue reading to see the best of last week’s IG action: 


“🐒” @dididediego

florian macek

#tb to sunny days 🌞 how are you people? #sunset@florianmacek

jakob jokerst

Shoutout to my sisters mirror@jakob.jokerst

manu rios

no me complico@manurios

Kim Jun Myun EXO's Suho

rock’n’roll @kimjuncotton

Wong Yuk-hei LUCAS

@lucas_xx444

Trapped.@quincy

Jackson Wang

🤳🐶🍓” @jacksonwang852g7

pablo kaestli

Bikini bottom@pablo_kaestli

Looking for antelopes 👀@jon_herrmann

얼짱 vampire energy🌙✨ tattoos: @fangsandfables hair: @moonfiber@edwardzo

moritz hau

Bored in the House🏠 . How many languages do you guys speak?🌏. The Countdown was reset to T-16 Days🗓 Do I still care? No🙃 That’s it, have a great day anyone❤️.” @moritz_hau

Taryl Boothe

Waiting for these FaceTime shoots like… it’s been a first shooting via FT, hope everyone’s good 🤍 air high five ✋🏽@tarylboothe

aria kaltun

“✖️” @ariakaltun

neels visser

“Is anyone else feeling just really lost right now because l sure fucking am. #neelsvisser” @neelsxvisser

New Guysoff duty

