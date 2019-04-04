MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Mario Adrion by Jerick Sanchez
Fashion photographer Jerick Sanchez at New Monarq Creativx captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Mario Adrion represented by New Monarq Management. Grooming is work of Anton Patdu at New Monarq Creativx using Tom Ford.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the story below:
Photographer: Jerick Sanchez at New Monarq Creativx – www.jericksanchez.com
Groomer: Anton Patdu at New Monarq Creativx using Tom Ford
Model: Mario Adrion at New Monarq Management
