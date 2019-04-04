MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Mario Adrion by Jerick Sanchez

By  |  Comments

Mario Adrion

Fashion photographer Jerick Sanchez at New Monarq Creativx captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Mario Adrion represented by New Monarq Management. Grooming is work of Anton Patdu at New Monarq Creativx using Tom Ford.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the story below:


Mario Adrion

Mario Adrion

Mario Adrion

Mario Adrion

Mario Adrion

Mario Adrion

Mario Adrion

Mario Adrion

Mario Adrion

Photographer: Jerick Sanchez at New Monarq Creativx – www.jericksanchez.com
Groomer: Anton Patdu at New Monarq Creativx using Tom Ford
Model: Mario Adrion at New Monarq Management

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items