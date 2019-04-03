MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lorenzo Cartacci by Ria Mort & Costas Simos
The handsome Lorenzo Cartacci at Elite Milano Model Management stars in Industrial Material session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographers Ria Mort and Costas Simos. Beauty is work of hair stylist Panos J Arvan.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling was Ria Mort, who for the story selected pieces from Zara, Burberry, Etudes, H&M Moschino, Polo, Lacoste, Asos, Diesel, Vetements, Asos, Mango, Massimo Dutti, and Sfera.
Scarf: Burberry
Hat: Etudes
T-Shirt: H&M Moschino
Pants: Polo
Shirt: Lacoste
Shoes: Asos
Turtlneck: Diesel
Raincoat: Vetements
Shoes: Asos
T-Shirt: H&M Moschino
Pants: Polo
Shirt: Lacoste
Pants: Mango
Jacket: Zara
Shoes: Asos
Total outfit: Zara
Shoes: Asos
Scarf: Burberry
Hat: Etudes
Pants: Massimo Dutti
Belt: Sfera
Turtlneck: Diesel
Shoes: Asos
Raincoat: Vetements
Turtlneck: Diesel
Scarf: Burberry
Hat: Etudes
T-Shirt: H&M Moschino
Pants: Polo
Shirt: Lacoste
Coat: Zara
Raincoat: Vetements
Shoes:Asos
Photographers: Ria Mort and Costas Simos
Stylist: Ria Mort
Hair Stylist: Panos J Arvan
Model: Lorenzo Cartacci at Elite Milano Model Management
