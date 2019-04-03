MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lorenzo Cartacci by Ria Mort & Costas Simos

Lorenzo Cartacci

The handsome Lorenzo Cartacci at Elite Milano Model Management stars in Industrial Material session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographers Ria Mort and Costas Simos. Beauty is work of hair stylist Panos J Arvan.

In charge of styling was Ria Mort, who for the story selected pieces from Zara, Burberry, Etudes, H&M Moschino, Polo, Lacoste, Asos, Diesel, Vetements, Asos, Mango, Massimo Dutti, and Sfera.


Lorenzo Cartacci

Scarf: Burberry
Hat: Etudes
T-Shirt: H&M Moschino
Pants: Polo
Shirt: Lacoste
Shoes: Asos

Lorenzo Cartacci

Turtlneck: Diesel

Lorenzo Cartacci

Raincoat: Vetements
Shoes: Asos

Lorenzo Cartacci

T-Shirt: H&M Moschino
Pants: Polo
Shirt: Lacoste

Lorenzo Cartacci

Pants: Mango
Jacket: Zara
Shoes: Asos

Lorenzo Cartacci

Total outfit: Zara
Shoes: Asos

Lorenzo Cartacci

Scarf: Burberry
Hat: Etudes

Lorenzo Cartacci

Pants: Massimo Dutti
Belt: Sfera
Turtlneck: Diesel
Shoes: Asos

Lorenzo Cartacci

Raincoat: Vetements

Lorenzo Cartacci

Turtlneck: Diesel

Lorenzo Cartacci

Scarf: Burberry
Hat: Etudes
T-Shirt: H&M Moschino
Pants: Polo
Shirt: Lacoste

Lorenzo Cartacci

Coat: Zara

Lorenzo Cartacci

Raincoat: Vetements
Shoes:Asos

Photographers: Ria Mort and Costas Simos
Stylist: Ria Mort
Hair Stylist: Panos J Arvan
Model: Lorenzo Cartacci at Elite Milano Model Management

