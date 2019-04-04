MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Rejouissances by Die Frau

Die Frau

Models Thibault Chalaoux and Tom Bird (both at 16men) team up with Natali Colugnatti, Mathilda Galmot, Noalig Montfort, and Yvann Denys (all at Girl Mgmt) for Rejouissances story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer and art director Sylvie Bessou / Die Frau. In charge of styling was Chloe Para, who for the session selected pieces from Dior, Rains, Acne Studio, Collective Swallow, Bernard Wilhelm, One Culture, Mele + Marie, Uncommon Matters, Levis, Lou de Betoly, Gucci, Vibe Harsloef, Drag & Drop, Just A Corpse, Pawaka, Journee, and Henrik Vibskov.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Set design is work of Emanuel Reveillere, with beauty from hair stylist Simon Chossier, and makeup artist Angie Moullin. 1st assistant Jeremy Massa, production assistance Amira Charni. For more of the story continue below:


Die Frau

Tom
Trench: Rains
Thibault
Jacket: Acne Studio

Die Frau

Sweatsuit: Collective Swallow

Die Frau

Thibault
Total look: Dior
Tom
total look: Bernard Wilhelm

Die Frau

Total look: One Culture
Bag: Mele + Marie

Die Frau

Jacket: One Culture

Die Frau

Yvan
Jacket: One Culture
Mathilda
Jumpsuit, Sneakers: Acne Studios

Die Frau

Thibault
T-shirt, Sneakers: Bernard Wilhelm
jeans: Levis
Tom
Shorts: One Culture
Necklace: Collective Swallow

Die Frau

Total look: Dior

Die Frau

Trench: Rains

Die Frau

Dress: Lou de Betoly
Hat: Gucci

Die Frau

Sweatsuit: Collective Swallow
Sneakers: Dior

Die Frau

Jacket: Lou de Betoly
Hat: Bernard Wilhelm

Die Frau

Necklace: Vibe Harsloef

Die Frau

Jacket: Drag & Drop
Body Just A Corpse
Glasses: Pawaka
Shoes: Journée

Die Frau

Thibault
Total look: Dior
Tom
total look: Bernard Wilhelm

Die Frau

Thibault
Sweater, Shorts: Henrik Vibskov
Shoes: Gucci
Mathilda:
Ensemble: Journée
Jacket: Lou Mey
Tom
Jacket: One Culture

Die Frau

Natali
Jacket: Drag & Drop
Body Just A Corpse
Glasses: Pawaka
Shoes: Journée
Yvann
Sweatsuit: Collective Swallow
Sneakers: Dior

Die Frau

Bag: Mele + Marie
Bracelet: Uncommon Matters

Die Frau

Jumpsuit: Acne Studios

Die Frau

Yvann
Sweatsuit: Collective Swallow
Natali:
Dress: Lou de Betoly
Hat Gucci

Die Frau

Sweater, Shorts: Henrik Vibskov
Shoes: Gucci

Die Frau

Jacket: Lou de Betoly
Tights, Shoes: Gucci

Die Frau

Total Look: Dior

Die Frau

Dress: Lou de Betoly
Hat Gucci

Die Frau

Jacket: One Culture
Denim Shorts: Levis
Sneakers: Acne Studios

Die Frau

Ensemble: Journée
Jacket: Lou Mey

Die Frau

Sweatsuit: Collective Swallow
Sneakers: Dior

Die Frau

Dress: Lou de Betoly

Die Frau

Die Frau

Jacket: Drag & Drop
Body Just A Corpse
Glasses: Pawaka
Shoes: Journée

Die Frau

Photographer, Art Director : Sylvie Bessou / Die Frau – @die_frau
Stylist: Chloe Para
Set Designer: Emanuel Reveillere
Makeup Artist: Angie Moullin
Hair Stylist: Simon Chossier
Models: Thibault Chalaoux, Tom Bird at 16men; Natali Colugnatti, Mathilda Galmot, Noalig Montfort, Yvann Denys at Girl Mgmt
Studio : Daylight Paris
1st Assistant: Jeremy Massa
Production Assistant : Amira Charni

