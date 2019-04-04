MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Rejouissances by Die Frau
Models Thibault Chalaoux and Tom Bird (both at 16men) team up with Natali Colugnatti, Mathilda Galmot, Noalig Montfort, and Yvann Denys (all at Girl Mgmt) for Rejouissances story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer and art director Sylvie Bessou / Die Frau. In charge of styling was Chloe Para, who for the session selected pieces from Dior, Rains, Acne Studio, Collective Swallow, Bernard Wilhelm, One Culture, Mele + Marie, Uncommon Matters, Levis, Lou de Betoly, Gucci, Vibe Harsloef, Drag & Drop, Just A Corpse, Pawaka, Journee, and Henrik Vibskov.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Set design is work of Emanuel Reveillere, with beauty from hair stylist Simon Chossier, and makeup artist Angie Moullin. 1st assistant Jeremy Massa, production assistance Amira Charni. For more of the story continue below:
Tom
Trench: Rains
Thibault
Jacket: Acne Studio
Sweatsuit: Collective Swallow
Thibault
Total look: Dior
Tom
total look: Bernard Wilhelm
Total look: One Culture
Bag: Mele + Marie
Jacket: One Culture
Yvan
Jacket: One Culture
Mathilda
Jumpsuit, Sneakers: Acne Studios
Thibault
T-shirt, Sneakers: Bernard Wilhelm
jeans: Levis
Tom
Shorts: One Culture
Necklace: Collective Swallow
Total look: Dior
Trench: Rains
Dress: Lou de Betoly
Hat: Gucci
Sweatsuit: Collective Swallow
Sneakers: Dior
Jacket: Lou de Betoly
Hat: Bernard Wilhelm
Necklace: Vibe Harsloef
Jacket: Drag & Drop
Body Just A Corpse
Glasses: Pawaka
Shoes: Journée
Thibault
Total look: Dior
Tom
total look: Bernard Wilhelm
Thibault
Sweater, Shorts: Henrik Vibskov
Shoes: Gucci
Mathilda:
Ensemble: Journée
Jacket: Lou Mey
Tom
Jacket: One Culture
Natali
Jacket: Drag & Drop
Body Just A Corpse
Glasses: Pawaka
Shoes: Journée
Yvann
Sweatsuit: Collective Swallow
Sneakers: Dior
Bag: Mele + Marie
Bracelet: Uncommon Matters
Jumpsuit: Acne Studios
Yvann
Sweatsuit: Collective Swallow
Natali:
Dress: Lou de Betoly
Hat Gucci
Sweater, Shorts: Henrik Vibskov
Shoes: Gucci
Jacket: Lou de Betoly
Tights, Shoes: Gucci
Total Look: Dior
Dress: Lou de Betoly
Hat Gucci
Jacket: One Culture
Denim Shorts: Levis
Sneakers: Acne Studios
Ensemble: Journée
Jacket: Lou Mey
Sweatsuit: Collective Swallow
Sneakers: Dior
Dress: Lou de Betoly
Jacket: Drag & Drop
Body Just A Corpse
Glasses: Pawaka
Shoes: Journée
Photographer, Art Director : Sylvie Bessou / Die Frau – @die_frau
Stylist: Chloe Para
Set Designer: Emanuel Reveillere
Makeup Artist: Angie Moullin
Hair Stylist: Simon Chossier
Models: Thibault Chalaoux, Tom Bird at 16men; Natali Colugnatti, Mathilda Galmot, Noalig Montfort, Yvann Denys at Girl Mgmt
Studio : Daylight Paris
1st Assistant: Jeremy Massa
Production Assistant : Amira Charni
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.