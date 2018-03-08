The Edge Of Glory: Mark Meinen for MMSCENE Magazine #21 Issue

Fashion photographer Mun Kong captured Mark Meinen at Mannequin for The Edge Of Glory story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Randolph Tan, with grooming from Sha Shamsi using Burberry Beauty and Keune Sg.

For the session Mark is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Z Zegna, Hermes, Dior Homme, Fendi, Gucci, Moncler, Loewe, Prada, Tommy Hilfiger, and Salvatore Ferragamo. Discover more of the story bellow:





Photographer: Mun Kong – @xmunkongx

Stylist: Randolph Tan – www.randolphtan.com

Grooming: Sha Shamsi using Burberry Beauty and Keune Sg

Model: Mark Meinen at Mannequin