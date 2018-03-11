

Catching up with everybody’s favourite models and influencers Ton Heukels, Toni Mahfud, Christian Hogue, Manu Rios, Piero Mendez, Edison Fan, Augusta Alexander, Oliver Cheshire, Bruno Endler, and David Laid.

Scroll down for all the action in the past 7 days on Instagram:

“Sunday Coffee☕” @piero_mendez



“@jordan_arrr saw it this morning, right after we talk about sexy calfs last night “ @edisonfanye



“Trying to catch a tan in the city be like lol. I need to go somewhere warm!!!☀” @augusta_alexander



“After some of that fake realness before Paris on Monday. 😅 Happy Saturday peeps 🤘🏼” @oliver_cheshire



“What a vibe Hong Kong 🇭🇰 ❤” @brunoendler1



“days without you” @manurios



“Sometimes i spend the day on deserted beaches with my shirt unbuttoned hoping to meet a photographer @conrad_maldives #conradmaldives” @therealtonheukels



“Be uncommon, be a stranger, be different, be free, be creative, be adventurous, be daring, be bold, be fearless, be sad, be ambitious, be hungry, be driven, and be you. It does not matter what other people have to say, you know what you want to do, so be true to yourself and take action. People WILL talk whenever you do good or bad but it’s your life not theirs. You will never be able to make it right for everyone. 🌐

#tonimahfud #inspiration #life” @tonimahfud



“🎬” @nick__bateman/



“Last workout before Jet Lag absolutely demolishes me after my 🛬 home #Melbourne ” @davidlaid

“Sunday’s call for endless pancakes🥞” @official_hogue