MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Matrix Evolution by Emma Rahmani & Sigríður Fransiska Friðriksdóttir

The handsome Daniel Navas, represented by Fifth Models, stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature titled Matrix Evolution captured by fashion photographers Emma Rahmani and Sigríður Fransiska Friðriksdóttir. In charge of styling was also Sigríður Fransiska Friðriksdóttir. Assistance by Ugla Stefánsdóttir.

Matrix Evolution story plays with the idea of the past and the future combined into one. The return of the Y2K aesthetic is very prevalent in current trends, however, a lot of these aesthetics portray a futuristic impression as well. Coincidentally, the world of AI is growing larger and larger. This makes us question the authenticity of photography and models, enabling us to ask: what is real and what is computer-generated? AI photography imitates real life photography, but can we use real life photography to imitate AI photography?

Photography, Art Direction, Post Production: Emma Rahmani – @emmarahmani.photo

Photography, Art Direction, Styling: Sigríður Fransiska Friðriksdóttir

Model: Daniel Navas at Fifth Models

Assistant: Ugla Stefánsdóttir

Studio: Camaleo Coworking Barcelona