BALENCIAGA Winter 2023 Collection

Fashion brand BALENCIAGA presented its Winter 2023 campaign featuring models Yura Nakano, Arthur del Beato, Mathieu Simoneau, Achol Ayor, Isabelle Huppert, Vittoria Ceretti, and Minttu Vesala. Fashion photographer Tyler Mitchell captured the campaign at the brand’s iconic address 10 avenue George V, in Paris.

Traditional pants are elegantly converted into creative items through a compelling process of deconstruction and reconstruction in tailoring. The hems are reinterpreted as cuffs or have inverted waists, embracing an intriguing play with hybrid forms. Furthermore, the pants are cleverly doubled, with the legs draped over the legs, providing a fascinating feeling of fluid motion and movement. These inventive concepts go beyond pants and include classic separates in denim, leather, and outerwear cotton, displaying a spectacular blending of elements.

Inflatable forms are also effectively integrated into the linings of clothes such as zip-up hoodies, motorcycle jackets, tracksuits, and puffer coats. This new addition adjusts the size of the body in a creative manner, borrowing influence from extreme athletics.