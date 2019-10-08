MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Matt Van De Sande by Eddie Blagbrough

The handsome Matt Van De Sande at Next Models London updates his portfolio with the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Eddie Blagbrough.
For the story Matt is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Raf Simons, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Versace, Hunter, and Prada.
Sweater: Saint Laurent
Jacket: Versace
Belt: YSL
Coat: Hunter
Shirt: Prada
Jeans: Vintage
Shirt and Vest: Vintage
Shirt: Raf Simons
Jacket: Versace
Belt: YSL
Sweater: Saint Laurent
Coat: Hunter
Shirt: Prada
Jeans: Vintage
Jacket: Versace
Sweater: Saint Laurent
Jeans: Balmain
Photographer: Eddie Blagbrough – www.eddieblagbrough.co.uk
Model: Matt Van De Sande at Next Models London
