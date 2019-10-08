in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, NEXT Models

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Matt Van De Sande by Eddie Blagbrough

Matt Van De Sande is the star of our latest excusive story

Matt Van De Sande
Shirt: Raf Simons

The handsome Matt Van De Sande at Next Models London updates his portfolio with the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Eddie Blagbrough.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Matt is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Raf Simons, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Versace, Hunter, and Prada.

Discover more of the session below:


Matt Van De Sande

Sweater: Saint Laurent

Matt Van De Sande

Jacket: Versace
Belt: YSL

Matt Van De Sande

Coat: Hunter
Shirt: Prada
Jeans: Vintage

Matt Van De Sande

Shirt and Vest: Vintage

Matt Van De Sande

Shirt: Raf Simons

Matt Van De Sande

Jacket: Versace
Belt: YSL

Matt Van De Sande

Sweater: Saint Laurent

Matt Van De Sande

Coat: Hunter
Shirt: Prada
Jeans: Vintage

Matt Van De Sande

Jacket: Versace

Matt Van De Sande

Sweater: Saint Laurent
Jeans: Balmain

Photographer: Eddie Blagbrough – www.eddieblagbrough.co.uk
Model: Matt Van De Sande at Next Models London

