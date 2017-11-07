Palm Springs: Matthew Bell Stars in El Pais Icon November 2017 Issue

Top model Matthew Bell teams up with fashion photographer Jumbo Tsui for Palm Springs story coming from the pages of El Pais Icon Magazine‘s November 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Brais Vilaso, with production from Peter Mcclafferty. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ericka Verrett, and makeup artist Andre Sarmiento.

For the session Matthew is wearing selected looks from the likes of Emporio Armani, Dior Homme, Calvin Klein, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Etro, and Gucci among other. Discover more of the story bellow:



