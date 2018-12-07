MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Matthew Laureano by Jerrad Matthew
Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Matthew Laureano at Two Management captured by fashion photographer Jerrad Matthew. For the story Matthew is wearing pieces from 2Eros, Jack Adams, Mr. Turk, and Subject to Change.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
See more of the session below:
Model: Matthew Laureano at Two Management
Photographer: Jerrad Matthew – jerradmatthew.com
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.