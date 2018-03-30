MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Daniel Angulo & Tay Landau by Greg Vaughan
Discover an exclusive Spring Summer 2018 menswear story starring Daniel Angulo at Soul Artist Management and Tay Landau at Next Models captured by fashion photographer Greg Vaughan for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session stylist Javon Drake selected pieces from top brands such as Calvin Klein 205w39NYC, Ami, Hugo Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Valentino, Gucci, Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, Berluti, Acne Studios, Falke, Valentino, Off White, Ray-Ban, and Marni.
Striped Shirt Jacket: HUGO HUGO BOSS
Suit: JIL SANDER
Black & White Velvet Track Jacket: VALENTINO
White cotton shorts: GUCCI
Printed Suit: GOLDEN GOOSE DELUXE BRAND
Navy silk striped shirt jacket: HUGO HUGO BOSS
Black Trousers: BERLUTI
White poplin cotton Shirt: ACNE STUDIOS
Black cotton shorts: GOLDEN GOOSE DELUXE BRAND
Socks: FALKE
Boots: CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC
Black & White Velvet Track Jacket: VALENTINO
White cotton shorts: GUCCI
Textured denim trucker jacket: HUGO HUGO BOSS
Black blazer: ACNE STUDIOS
White high waist trousers: OFF WHITE C/O VIRGIL ABOLAH
Grey pinstripe suit: MARNI
Black wool blend coat and cotton shirt: CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC
Daniel Wears:
Black Sweater and Shorts w/ belt: AMI
Boots: CALVIN KLEIN 205w39NYC
Models: Daniel Angulo at Soul Artist Management, Tay Landau at Next Models
Stylist: Javon Drake
Photographer: Greg Vaughan – www.gregvaughanstudio.com
