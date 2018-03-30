MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Daniel Angulo & Tay Landau by Greg Vaughan

Greg Vaughan

Discover an exclusive Spring Summer 2018 menswear story starring Daniel Angulo at Soul Artist Management and Tay Landau at Next Models captured by fashion photographer Greg Vaughan for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES.

For the session stylist Javon Drake selected pieces from top brands such as Calvin Klein 205w39NYC, Ami, Hugo Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Valentino, Gucci, Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, Berluti, Acne Studios, Falke, Valentino, Off White, Ray-Ban, and Marni.


Greg Vaughan

Striped Shirt Jacket: HUGO HUGO BOSS

Greg Vaughan

Suit: JIL SANDER

Greg Vaughan

Black & White Velvet Track Jacket: VALENTINO
White cotton shorts: GUCCI

Greg Vaughan

Printed Suit: GOLDEN GOOSE DELUXE BRAND

Greg Vaughan

Navy silk striped shirt jacket: HUGO HUGO BOSS
Black Trousers: BERLUTI

Greg Vaughan

White poplin cotton Shirt: ACNE STUDIOS
Black cotton shorts: GOLDEN GOOSE DELUXE BRAND
Socks: FALKE
Boots: CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC

Greg Vaughan

Black & White Velvet Track Jacket: VALENTINO
White cotton shorts: GUCCI

Greg Vaughan

Greg Vaughan

Textured denim trucker jacket: HUGO HUGO BOSS

Greg Vaughan

Black blazer: ACNE STUDIOS
White high waist trousers: OFF WHITE C/O VIRGIL ABOLAH

Greg Vaughan

Grey pinstripe suit: MARNI

Greg Vaughan

Black wool blend coat and cotton shirt: CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC

Greg Vaughan

Daniel Wears:
Black Sweater and Shorts w/ belt: AMI
Boots: CALVIN KLEIN 205w39NYC

Models: Daniel Angulo at Soul Artist Management, Tay Landau at Next Models
Stylist: Javon Drake
Photographer: Greg Vaughan – www.gregvaughanstudio.com

