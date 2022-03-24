in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Le Temps Perdu by Isaaccalpe

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring model Moises Campelo lensed by Isaaccalpe

Isaaccalpe
Shirt, Coat LR3
Trousers Casablanca

The handsome Moises Campelo at Fifth Models stars in Le Temps Perdu exclusive story captured by Barcelona-based fashion photographer Isaaccalpe for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Joe Carayol, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Yadro Ochao. Photo assistance by Angie Couple.

For the session Moises is wearing selected pieces from Dickies, Gabriel for Sach, Levis, GCDS, LR3, Arket, YSL, Lacoste Live, Jean Paul Gaultier, Dries Van Noten, Hender Scheme, Vivienne Westwood, Acne Studio, Tom Ford, Burberry, Balenciaga, Casablanca, and Ralph Lauren.

Isaaccalpe
Shirt Dickies
Top Gabriel for Sach
Jeans Levis
Hat GCDS
Isaaccalpe
Crochet top Gabriel For Sach
Isaaccalpe
Blazer YSL
Vest Lacoste Live
Trousers Dickies
Isaaccalpe
Knit Jacket Ralph Lauren
Trouser LR3
Moises Campelo
Shirt Dickies
Top Gabriel for Sach
Jeans Levis
Hat GCDS
Moises Campelo
Crochet top Gabriel For Sach
Moises Campelo
Jacket Vintage
Moises Campelo
Vest Lacoste Live
Trousers Dickies
Moises Campelo
Trouser LR3
Moises Campelo
Suit Vivienne Westwood
Shirt Acne Studio
Necktie Tom Ford
Socks Burberry
Shoes Balenciaga
Moises Campelo
Suit Vivienne Westwood
Shirt Acne Studio
Necktie Tom Ford
Moises Campelo
Knit Set Vintage
Moises Campelo
Shirt Jean Paul Gaultier
Vest Gabriel For Sach
Trousers Dries Van Noten
Shoes Hender Scheme
Moises Campelo
Blazer, Shirt LR3
Necktie Vivienne Westwood
Moises Campelo
Shirt LR3
Moises Campelo
Jumper, Vest LR3
Trousers Arket
Moises Campelo
Vest Gabriel For Sach
Moises Campelo
Shirt LR3
Trousers Casablanca

Photographer: Isaaccalpe – @isaaccalpe
Stylist: Joe Carayol – @joecarayol
Beauty Artist: Yadro Ochao – @makeupbyyadro
Model Moises Campelo at Fifth Models – @3llmoiii_30
Photo assistant: Angie Couple – @angiecouple
Studio: My Fucking Studio – @myfuckingstudio.bcn

