MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Le Temps Perdu by Isaaccalpe

The handsome Moises Campelo at Fifth Models stars in Le Temps Perdu exclusive story captured by Barcelona-based fashion photographer Isaaccalpe for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Joe Carayol, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Yadro Ochao. Photo assistance by Angie Couple.

For the session Moises is wearing selected pieces from Dickies, Gabriel for Sach, Levis, GCDS, LR3, Arket, YSL, Lacoste Live, Jean Paul Gaultier, Dries Van Noten, Hender Scheme, Vivienne Westwood, Acne Studio, Tom Ford, Burberry, Balenciaga, Casablanca, and Ralph Lauren.

Photographer: Isaaccalpe – @isaaccalpe

Stylist: Joe Carayol – @joecarayol

Beauty Artist: Yadro Ochao – @makeupbyyadro

Model Moises Campelo at Fifth Models – @3llmoiii_30

Photo assistant: Angie Couple – @angiecouple

Studio: My Fucking Studio – @myfuckingstudio.bcn