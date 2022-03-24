in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Louis Vuitton, Magazines

Mario Maurer Models Louis Vuitton for Harper’s BAZAAR MEN Thailand

Photographer Bert Sivakorn captured actor Mario Maurer for the cover story of Harper’s BAZAAR MEN Thailand

Mario Maurer
Photography © Bert Sivakorn for Harper’s BAZAAR MEN Thailand

Actor Mario Maurer stars in the cover story of Harper’s BAZAAR MEN Thailand‘s Spring Summer 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Bert Sivakorn. In charge of styling was Nichakul Kitayanubhongse, with set design from Wanchai Arreeruk, and production by Jan Amarit Jinaya. Beauty is work of hair stylist Auddy, and groomer Zin Naruchat. For the session Mario is wearing selected pieces from Louis Vuitton‘s Spring Summer 2022 Men Collection.

Photography © Bert Sivakorn for Harper’s BAZAAR MEN Thailand – harpersbazaar.co.th

