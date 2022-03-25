in Josh Olins, Lookbooks, Malick Bodian, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Videos

Massimo Dutti Limited Edition Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

Discover Massimo Dutti’s Limited Edition SS22 lookbook featuring Jonas Glöer, Malick Bodian and Ludwig Wilsdorff

Massimo Dutti
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Josh Olins

Fashion brand MASSIMO DUTTI enlists top models Jonas Glöer, Malick Bodian, and Ludwig Wilsdorff to pose for their LIMITED EDITION Spring Summer 2022 lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Josh Olins. In charge of styling was Marina Gallo. Fashion film directed by Peter Szollosi.

Far from any hint of nostalgia, the Limited Edition men collection includes nods to a new spirit that combines with the current urban trends. Linen is the star textile once again, shaping a collection in a natural colour palette.” – from Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Josh Olins
Massimo Dutti
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Josh Olins
Massimo Dutti
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Josh Olins
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Josh Olins
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Josh Olins
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Josh Olins
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Josh Olins
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Josh Olins

LookbooksMenswearSS22Top Modelsvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Isaaccalpe

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Le Temps Perdu by Isaaccalpe