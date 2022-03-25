Massimo Dutti Limited Edition Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

Fashion brand MASSIMO DUTTI enlists top models Jonas Glöer, Malick Bodian, and Ludwig Wilsdorff to pose for their LIMITED EDITION Spring Summer 2022 lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Josh Olins. In charge of styling was Marina Gallo. Fashion film directed by Peter Szollosi.

“Far from any hint of nostalgia, the Limited Edition men collection includes nods to a new spirit that combines with the current urban trends. Linen is the star textile once again, shaping a collection in a natural colour palette.” – from Massimo Dutti