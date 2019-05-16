in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Nicholas Kodua by Blake Ballard

Discover Our Latest Exclusive Story Featuring Nicholas Kodua

Nicholas Kodua

The handsome Nicholas Kodua updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Blake Ballard. In charge of styling was Blaire Limongello, with retouching from Anna Rovkina.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more from the session below:


Photographer: Blake Ballard – www.blakeballard.com
Stylist: Blaire Limongello
Model: Nicholas Kodua
Retouching: Anna Rovkina

