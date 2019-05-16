A$AP Rocky, Kevin Abstract, Troye Sivan & Yoo Ah-in for Calvin Klein

Discover Calvin Klein‘s “I Speak My Truth” Summer 2019 menswear campaign featuring A$AP Rocky, Kevin Abstract, Troye Sivan, and Yoo Ah-in captured by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.
Related: Shawn Mendes & Noah Centineo for Calvin Klein #MYTRUTH
In charge of styling was Alastair McKimm, with creative direction from Cedric Murac, and set design by Philipp Haemmerle. Beauty is work of hair stylist Shay Ashual, and makeup artist Aaron de Mey.
For more images + videos directed by Jonas Lindstroem continue below:
Photography © Mario Sorrenti for Calvin Klein
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments