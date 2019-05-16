in Advertising Campaigns, Calvin Klein, Entertainment, Mario Sorrenti, Menswear, Spring Summer 2019 Campaigns, Videos

A$AP Rocky, Kevin Abstract, Troye Sivan & Yoo Ah-in for Calvin Klein

I Speak My Truth In #MYCALVINS Campaign by Mario Sorrenti

Calvin Klein
Photography © Mario Sorrenti for Calvin Klein

Discover Calvin Klein‘s “I Speak My Truth” Summer 2019 menswear campaign featuring A$AP Rocky, Kevin Abstract, Troye Sivan, and Yoo Ah-in captured by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.

Related: Shawn Mendes & Noah Centineo for Calvin Klein #MYTRUTH

Calvin Klein
Photography © Mario Sorrenti for Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein
Photography © Mario Sorrenti for Calvin Klein

In charge of styling was Alastair McKimm, with creative direction from Cedric Murac, and set design by Philipp Haemmerle. Beauty is work of hair stylist Shay Ashual, and makeup artist Aaron de Mey.

Calvin Klein
Photography © Mario Sorrenti for Calvin Klein

For more images + videos directed by Jonas Lindstroem continue below:

Photography © Mario Sorrenti for Calvin Klein

ad campaignsEntertainmentMenswearss19videos

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chad Hurst

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Chad Hurst by Kevin Roldan
Nicholas Kodua

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Nicholas Kodua by Blake Ballard