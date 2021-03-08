in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Urban Management

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Nico Zulatto by Vinyet Feliubadaló

Model Nico Zulatto stars in What It Is exclusive story lensed by Vinyet Feliubadaló

Nico Zulatto
Shirt Lorenzo Martinez
Pants GinPak
Necklaces Two Jeys
Boots Diesel

Fashion photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló captured What It Is session exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Nico Zulatto represented by Urban Management. In charge of styling was Gemma Ferri, with beauty from makeup artist Elena López.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Nico is wearing selected pieces from Lorenzo Martinez, GinPak, Two Jeys, Diesel, Principal Retro, Ray-ban, Pablo Erroz, La Principal Retro, Burberry, Hugo Boss, Levi’s, Llamazares y de Delgado, Victor Von Schwarz, and Geographical Norway.

Nico Zulatto
Vest Llamazares y de Delgado
Pants Victor Von Schwarz
Rings Two Jeys
Nico Zulatto
Shirt Lorenzo Martinez
Pants GinPak
Necklaces Two Jeys
Boots Diesel
Nico Zulatto
Shirt La Principal Retro
Necklace Two Jeys
Vinyet Feliubadalo
Vest Burberry
Vinyet Feliubadalo
Glasses Ray-ban
Jacket Pablo Erroz
Shirt La Principal Retro
Pants Pablo Erroz
Necklaces, Rings Two Jeys
Vinyet Feliubadalo
Jacket Geographical Norway
Jumper Hugo Boss
Pants Pablo Erroz
Necklace, Rings Two Jeys
Vinyet Feliubadalo
Shirt Hugo Boss
Jeans Levi’s
Rings Two Jeys
Vinyet Feliubadalo
Vest Llamazares y de Delgado
Pants Victor Von Schwarz
Rings Two Jeys
Vinyet Feliubadalo
Shirt Pablo Erroz
Pants GinPak
Necklace Two Jeys
Rings Two Jeys
Boots Diesel
Vinyet Feliubadalo
Shirt Lorenzo Martinez
Pants GinPak
Necklaces Two Jeys
Boots Diesel

Photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló – @byvinyet
Stylist Gemma Ferri – @gemmferri
Makeup Artist Elena López – @loru.mua
Model Nico Zulatto at Urban Milan – @nicozulatto
Studio MyFuckingStudio

