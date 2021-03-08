MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Nico Zulatto by Vinyet Feliubadaló

Fashion photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló captured What It Is session exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Nico Zulatto represented by Urban Management. In charge of styling was Gemma Ferri, with beauty from makeup artist Elena López.

For the story Nico is wearing selected pieces from Lorenzo Martinez, GinPak, Two Jeys, Diesel, Principal Retro, Ray-ban, Pablo Erroz, La Principal Retro, Burberry, Hugo Boss, Levi’s, Llamazares y de Delgado, Victor Von Schwarz, and Geographical Norway.

Photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló – @byvinyet

Stylist Gemma Ferri – @gemmferri

Makeup Artist Elena López – @loru.mua

Model Nico Zulatto at Urban Milan – @nicozulatto

Studio MyFuckingStudio