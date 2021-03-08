LOOKBOOK: BIKKEMBERGS Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover BIKKEMBERGS Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection that explores different personalities of the brand’s tribe presented with the latest lookbook captured by fashion photographer Oskar Cecere. The collection reimagines brand’s signature codes to bring refined urban pieces.

Stars of the session are Alessandro Mazzarella at Urban, Anilton Cabral at Independent, Matteo Guerrieri at Boom, Gabriele Pecin at Brave, Emanuele Leonardi at Crew, Riccardo Albanese at Boom, Rejhan Bruit at Elite, Ramis Crocco at The Lab, Riccardo Ghira at Independent, Elia Cometti at Elite, Alessio D’Ortenzi at Independent, Camila Blasich at The Wolves, Claas Nemitz at Fashion, Dima at Boom, Elian Engers at Fashion, Hamet Thiam at Urban, Atte Lehtinen at The Lab, Seunghoo Kim at Urban, Zuzanna Pitonakova at The Wolves, and Cecilia Manikhouth at The Wolves. Art direction by Lee C. Wood.