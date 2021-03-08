Balmain Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection at Paris Fashion Week

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Balmain Menswear collection presented today on the wings of Air France Boeing airplane truly envisions the future of our travel. For the Fall Winter 2021 Collection showcased as part of the entirely digital Paris Fashion Week the house created a short runway film. The eye-catching runway film takes us from the airplane factory to the airport and finally the outer space.

Balmain Menswear collection is rounded up within forty-two looks reminiscent of the maison’s instantly recognizable archive best hit details. The details in question are entirely reshaped for the new collection by Olivier Rousteing and his design team.

Strong focus remains on outwear masterfully pushed around into the realm of the oversized. The oversized moment is followed by Rousteing’s space travel inspiration, where garments are turned from space suits into coveted Fall Winter pieces.

Our recommendation – discover the collection via the outstanding short film first.

Discover all the menswear looks from Balmain Menswear Fall Winter 2021 collection.

Balmain Womenswear Fall Winter 2021 collection alongside a detailed review is available on our DSCENE magazine’s runway page.