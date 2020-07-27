MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Noah Payne by Ian Chang

The handsome Noah Payne at Vivien’s Model Management stars in The Charming Inquisitor story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ian Chang.

Fashion illustrations are work of Nixon Marquez. In charge of hair styling and grooming was beauty artist Shannon Williams. Assistance by Hong Le.





Photographer: Ian Chang – @ianconline

Fashion Illustration: Nixon Marquez

Hair and Grooming: Shannon Williams

Model: Noah Payne at Vivien’s Model Management

Assistant: Hong Le