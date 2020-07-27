MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Noah Payne by Ian Chang

The handsome Noah Payne at Vivien’s Model Management stars in The Charming Inquisitor story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ian Chang.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Fashion illustrations are work of Nixon Marquez. In charge of hair styling and grooming was beauty artist Shannon Williams. Assistance by Hong Le.
Photographer: Ian Chang – @ianconline
Fashion Illustration: Nixon Marquez
Hair and Grooming: Shannon Williams
Model: Noah Payne at Vivien’s Model Management
Assistant: Hong Le