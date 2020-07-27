in Editorial, Exclusive, Ian Chang, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Noah Payne by Ian Chang

Photographer Ian Chang captured The Charming Inquisitor story featuring the handsome Noah Payne

Noah Payne

The handsome Noah Payne at Vivien’s Model Management stars in The Charming Inquisitor story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ian Chang.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Fashion illustrations are work of Nixon Marquez. In charge of hair styling and grooming was beauty artist Shannon Williams. Assistance by Hong Le.


Noah Payne

Noah Payne

Noah Payne

Noah Payne

Noah Payne

Noah Payne

Noah Payne

Noah Payne

Noah Payne

Noah Payne

Photographer: Ian Chang – @ianconline
Fashion Illustration: Nixon Marquez
Hair and Grooming: Shannon Williams
Model: Noah Payne at Vivien’s Model Management
Assistant: Hong Le

exclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hidden Things Men Should Do While Choosing the Right Clothing

Hidden Things Men Should Do While Choosing the Right Clothing
Donat

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Donat by Oleg Borisuk