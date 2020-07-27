Hidden Things Men Should Do While Choosing the Right Clothing

By dressing correctly, men can give off being confident, attractive, and put-together men that any firm wants to hire. A person’s attire is one of the first things noticed by others, and these first impressions are long-lasting. By following a few rules stated herein, any man can always dress to impress.

Keep it Simple

As a modern man, being extravagant isn’t necessary for you. You don’t need bells and whistles to look good. It would be best if you felt comfortable. A white button-up shirt with navy blue dress pants and a simple jacket could do well for any occasion. What you need to do is to keep menswear simple. Even when ordering your underwear online, they should be restricted to simple cotton boxer shorts or boxer briefs. Always remember to keep this in mind whenever you are putting your outfit together to avoid over-complicating things.

Develop a Strong Wardrobe Foundation

It would help if you collected versatile, high-quality wardrobe staples that match well with almost anything necessary. At the start of your style journey, you must build an essential wardrobe with clothes in neutral colors of white, grey, black, or navy. Such clothing can serve as training wheels and will also keep you safe from making mistakes when you don’t know how to match clothes yet.

Accept To Start From the Beginning

Whenever you think of dressing with style, you have to start from the beginning. This means you should accept that you will eventually get rid of most of your current wardrobe. You can choose to trade it in for one that’s better suited and more refined, even if you still want to keep it casual. Saying goodbye to your favorite skinny jeans, a brown blazer will be hard for you the first time. But it should be done to make progress.

Concentrate On the Basics

Understanding the basics of clothing alone will help you greatly in your quest to be a stylish man. If you aspire to look dapper in street style and casual wear, you can never go wrong with dark denim jeans and a white t-shirt. However, a lot of men shoot themselves in the foot by getting the basics wrong. When it comes to choosing an underlying tailored suit, a classic style is dark-colored, single-breasted, two-button that fits well across the shoulders is enough. You don’t need to know how to tie a bow tie or how to mix and match different patterns when you’re just getting started but instead focus on the basics first. Remember to put your focus on things like fit, proportions, and color coordination.

Whether you like sleek or rugged, upscale, or down-to-earth clothing, men’s casual wear is an open invitation to dress in what feels most comfortable to many men. Dressing neatly is all about finding the balance between comfort, individuality, and style. Most men will thus tend to order jeans, t-shirt, and underwear online because the freedom and flexibility of this casual dress code are overwhelming to many.

Try new colors

It need not be all dull and gloom when wearing formalwear. The same also applies when you are rocking a casualwear. Try to indulge some color into your wear to add a vibrant and fascinating look. Most men often shy away from trying anything other than grey, navy, or black. However, color is timeless and quite versatile. Try investing in fewer colors as you build on it in the long run. Try fewer colors in one garment until you find one that fits your style effortlessly.

Always keep accessories to a minimum.

A simple accessory such as pocket squares, cufflinks, ties, and watches goes a long way in adding a chic look. It’d be best if you harmonized them seamlessly with your outfit lest they look out of place. You must never overdo your accessories; instead, you need to match them up creatively.

Images from MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Damian by Bogdan Jabłoński – See the full story here