MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Back to Black by Oleg Borisuk

The handsome Yoojen stars in Back to Black story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Oleg Borisuk. In charge of styling was Dmitrii Gronic, with beauty from makeup artist Karina Jemelyjanova. Photo assistance by Szilvasi Csaba.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Yoojen (Wild Hunters, I Love Models Management) is wearing selected pieces from Prada, Y/Project, Diesel, Dion Lee, Balenciaga, Acne Studios, Harley Davidson, Gentle Fullness, Stolen Girlfriends Club, Eytys, Jacquemus, and Thom Browne.
Photographer Oleg Borisuk – @olegborisuk
Fashion Stylist Dmitrii Gronic
Makeup Artist Karina Jemelyjanova
Model Yoojen at Wild Hunters, I Love Models
Photo Assistant Szilvasi Csaba