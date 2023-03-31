MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Back to Black by Oleg Borisuk

The handsome Yoojen stars in Back to Black story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Oleg Borisuk. In charge of styling was Dmitrii Gronic, with beauty from makeup artist Karina Jemelyjanova. Photo assistance by Szilvasi Csaba.

For the session Yoojen (Wild Hunters, I Love Models Management) is wearing selected pieces from Prada, Y/Project, Diesel, Dion Lee, Balenciaga, Acne Studios, Harley Davidson, Gentle Fullness, Stolen Girlfriends Club, Eytys, Jacquemus, and Thom Browne.

Photographer Oleg Borisuk – @olegborisuk

Fashion Stylist Dmitrii Gronic

Makeup Artist Karina Jemelyjanova

Model Yoojen at Wild Hunters, I Love Models

Photo Assistant Szilvasi Csaba