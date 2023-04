Fashion house BOTTEGA VENETA enlists BTS member RM as the brand’s newest global ambassador. The brand’s creative director Matthieu Blazy welcomed RM with message on instagram “Andiamo! Welcome to the family“. For his first Bottega Veneta‘s Spring Summer 2023 campaign, K-pop superstar posed in the brand’s blue printed-leather flannel shirt, white t-shirt, and jeans, carrying the Andiamo bag.

So happy to be a part of the Bottega family! – RM