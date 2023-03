Fashion house ZARA enlists models Idriss Marcus, Duncan Yair, and Giancarlos Rodriguez to star in their Spring Summer 2023 Beachwear campaign lensed by photographer Sebastien Zanella. In charge of styling was Milton Dixon III, with art direction from Angela Bavia and Juan Alejandro Medina, and production by Patricia Porteiro Rey at Cap Dept. Grooming is work of beauty artist Erol Karadag.