MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Panteleimon by Nick Sachos

Photographer Nick Sachos and fresh faced Panteleimon team up for Fake Eclipse exclusive story

Panteleimon
Tang top and scarf EMCI
jacket Dimitris Petrou
pants Garcon Sauvage

The handsome Panteleimon at The Legion MGT stars in Fake Eclipse story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Nick Sachos.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Ellie Vogli, who for the session selected pieces from Emci, Dimitris Petrou, Bitsiani, Bershka, Ray-Ban, Garçon Sauvage, Sisley, Benetton, Zara, and Asos.


Panteleimon

Gabardine Garcon Sauvage
turtleneck Bitsiani

Panteleimon

Robe shirt EMCI
pants Garcon Sauvage
hat Bershka

Panteleimon

Gabardine Garcon Sauvage
turtleneck Bitsiani
sunglasses Rayban

Panteleimon

Total outfit Sisley

Panteleimon

Robe shirt EMCI
pants Garcon Sauvage
hat Bershka

Panteleimon

Turtleneck EMCI
pants Dimitris Petrou
belt on neck and banana wallet Zara
sunglasses Asos

Panteleimon

Turtleneck Sisley
underwear Benetton

Photographer: Nick Sachos – @nicksachos
Stylist: Ellie Vogli
Model: Panteleimon at The Legion MGT – www.thelegionmgt.com

