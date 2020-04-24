in Andreas Eriksen, Edison Fan, Fresh Faces, Rhys Pickering

WEEK ON IG: CODY FERN, TROYE SIVAN and HARRY JOWSEY…

From a few of our favourite celebrities right now to models you must follow we are following up with IG’s STAY HOME mode well into its 2nd month.

dafa george

Keeping up this week on IG with celebs such as Cody Fern, Romeo Beckham and Troye Sivan but also everyone’s favourite reality breakthrough star Harry Jowsey from Too Hot To Handle on Netflix. In addition to our regular male model favourites you must be following such as Andreas Eriksen, Edison Fan, Rhys Pickering, Christian Arno and Dafa George to name a few. 

Continue reading for all of the last week’s Instagram action: 

Hunter Muns

Violet 👿💜” @huntermuns

Christian Arno

Can’t stop fucking eating💂🏻‍♀️@christian_arno

Sam Dezz

“Who’s tryna play some minecraft?” @sam.dezz

justin ptzk

What do you appreciate about your life right now? @justinptzk

azim osmani

“Clear skies” @azimosmani_

andre eriksen

“Pretty comfortable ☀️🌲” @dreeriksen

cody fern

“👭” @codyfern

aidan alexander

“not all bad 👨🏼‍🎨” @aidanalexander

harry jowsey

“Can I simp for you 👉🏼👈🏼🥺” @harryjowsey

romeo beckham

Staying home coming up with new styles 😝😂” @romeobeckham

rhys pickering

“Skipping is a killer” @rhyspickering

ellis iyayi

“going into the week on a vibe, happy Monday people; good vibes only ❤️” @ellisiyayi

dafa george

@dafa_george

patryk lawry

“22/04/20” @lawry98

florian macek

“Quick stop at a tree while jogging, swipe to see some random exercises you can do with a resistance band 💪🏻 #workout #nature” @florianmacek

Henry

“花輪同學。” @red_light_fading

edison fan

“#pinkhair” @edisonfanye

troye sivan

“Made a go to bed w me for @harpersbazaarus in a silly bucket hat. link in stories ⛑” @troyesivan

off dutyStyle

What do you think?

209 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MMSCENE MODEL DIARY: Staying At Home by Kevin Roldan

MMSCENE MODEL DIARY: Staying At Home by Kevin Roldan