Greg Hsu is the Cover Star of Elle Taiwan April 2020 Issue

Elle Taiwan features actor Greg Hsu (also known as Greg Han or Hsu Kuang-han) on the cover of their latest edition

Photography © Weslie Wei for Elle Taiwan

Actor Greg Hsu takes the cover story of Elle Taiwan‘s April 2020 edition captured by fashion photographer Weslie Wei. In charge of styling was Edie Lai, assisted by Ning Hu, with beauty from hair stylist Edmund Lin at Zoom Hairstyling, and makeup artist Kao Hsiu Wen at Prettycool.

Elle Taiwan – www.elle.com
Photos Weslie Wei – @wesliewei
Stylist Edie Lai
Styling Assistant Ning Hu
Makeup Kao Hsiu Wen at Prettycool
Hair Edmund Lin at Zoom Hairstyling
Actor Greg Hsu also known as Greg Han or Hsu Kuang-han – @kuanghanhsu

