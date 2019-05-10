in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine, New York Model Management

I Wasn’t Meant to Feel This: Patryk Lawry Poses for MMSCENE Magazine

I Wasn’t Meant to Feel This Story by Hadar Pitchon & Nicholas Mackinnon

Patryk Lawry

Fashion photographer Hadar Pitchon captured I Wasn’t Meant to Feel This story featuring the handsome Patryk Lawry at New York Model Management for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Nicholas Mackinnon, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Carly Dotterer.

For the session Patryk is wearing selected pieces from NIHL, Private Policy, Ben Amun by Isaac Manevits, Erdem, Dsquared2, N°21, Prabal Gurung, Kenneth Jay Lane, Calvin Klein, Linder, and MISBHV.

Special Thanks to Glassrox Studios. Discover more of the story below:


Photographer Hadar Pitchon – hadarphoto.com
Stylist Nicholas Mackinnon – www.nicholasmackinnon.com
Hair & Makeup Artist Carly Dotterer
Model Patryk Lawry at New York Models
Special Thanks to Glassrox Studios

