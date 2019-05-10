I Wasn’t Meant to Feel This: Patryk Lawry Poses for MMSCENE Magazine

Fashion photographer Hadar Pitchon captured I Wasn’t Meant to Feel This story featuring the handsome Patryk Lawry at New York Model Management for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Nicholas Mackinnon, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Carly Dotterer.

For the session Patryk is wearing selected pieces from NIHL, Private Policy, Ben Amun by Isaac Manevits, Erdem, Dsquared2, N°21, Prabal Gurung, Kenneth Jay Lane, Calvin Klein, Linder, and MISBHV.

Special Thanks to Glassrox Studios. Discover more of the story below:





Photographer Hadar Pitchon – hadarphoto.com

Stylist Nicholas Mackinnon – www.nicholasmackinnon.com

Hair & Makeup Artist Carly Dotterer

Model Patryk Lawry at New York Models

Special Thanks to Glassrox Studios

