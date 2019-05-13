in Atelier Management, Lookbooks, Menswear, Spin Model Management

Luc van Geffen Models S.Oliver Black Label Spring Summer 2019 Collection

S.Oliver Black Label SS19 Lookbook Starring Luc van Geffen

Courtesy of Atelier Management / © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label

The handsome Luc van Geffen at Spin Model Management stars in S.Oliver Black Label‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear lookbook captured by fashion photographer Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management.

Courtesy of Atelier Management / © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label

In charge of styling was Pia Stroehler, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Helge Brandscheidt. For the lookbook Luc was joined by top model Charlee Fraser.

Courtesy of Atelier Management / © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label

Discover more looks below:

s.Oliver Black Label
Photographer: Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Pia Stroehler
Hair & Makeup Artist: Helge Brandscheidt
Models: Luc van Geffen at Spin Model Management, Charlee Fraser at IMG

