The handsome Luc van Geffen at Spin Model Management stars in S.Oliver Black Label‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear lookbook captured by fashion photographer Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management.
In charge of styling was Pia Stroehler, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Helge Brandscheidt. For the lookbook Luc was joined by top model Charlee Fraser.
Discover more looks below:
s.Oliver Black Label
Photographer: Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Pia Stroehler
Hair & Makeup Artist: Helge Brandscheidt
Models: Luc van Geffen at Spin Model Management, Charlee Fraser at IMG
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments