Shawn Mendes & Noah Centineo Star in Calvin Klein #MYTRUTH

Calvin Klein #MYTRUTH Campaign Starring Shawn Mendes & Noah Centineo

Calvin Klein
Photography © Mario Sorrenti for Calvin Klein

Musician Shawn Mendes and actor Noah Centineo star in Calvin Klein‘s “I Speak My Truth” Summer 2019 menswear campaign lensed by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. Styling is work of Alastair McKimm, with makeup from beauty artist Aaron de Mey, and hair styling by Shay Ashual. Set design courtesy of Philipp Haemmerle.

Calvin Klein
Photography © Mario Sorrenti for Calvin Klein

“When I was really young [my dad] said something that I take with me to this day. It’s that truth is relative.” – Noah Centineo
Truth is literally the way you look at somebody when you say hello. It’s that simple.” – Shawn Mendes

Calvin Klein
Photography © Mario Sorrenti for Calvin Klein

Photography © Mario Sorrenti for Calvin Klein

