Shawn Mendes & Noah Centineo Star in Calvin Klein #MYTRUTH

Musician Shawn Mendes and actor Noah Centineo star in Calvin Klein‘s “I Speak My Truth” Summer 2019 menswear campaign lensed by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. Styling is work of Alastair McKimm, with makeup from beauty artist Aaron de Mey, and hair styling by Shay Ashual. Set design courtesy of Philipp Haemmerle.

“When I was really young [my dad] said something that I take with me to this day. It’s that truth is relative.” – Noah Centineo

“Truth is literally the way you look at somebody when you say hello. It’s that simple.” – Shawn Mendes

Discover more images + videos directed by Jonas Lindstroem below:

Photography © Mario Sorrenti for Calvin Klein