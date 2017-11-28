MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Pavel Mikecz in FENDI Special by Samuel Krajca
Fendi special captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Samuel Krajca features the handsome Pavel Mikecz at M-Management. In charge of styling was Denisa Simonicova.
Discover more of the session bellow:
Model Pavel Mikecz at M-Management – mmanagement.sk
Fashion Stylist Denisa Simonicova
Photographer Samuel Krajca
Shop for the latest collection and sale pieces coming from FENDI MENSWEAR Collections at LUISA VIA ROMA.
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.