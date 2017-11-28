There’s always that one awkward friend or family member that you just don’t know what to get them for Christmas. However, do not fear as we’ve got you covered this Christmas! To help you out this Christmas we’ve decided to put together a list of the six best fashion and beauty gifts that no one could possibly resist.

Nike SF AF-1 High

The Nike Air Force One is a timeless shoe and has now been redesigned to suit your winter needs. The higher fitting, full grain leather and, the thick paracord style rope gives you the extra ankle support needed for everyday use. The shoe comes in the original triple white colourway which made it so famous in menswear accessories field, and more are releasing as we come into the winter months. You can get these online for as little as £159.95.

TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer-01 Full Black Matte Ceramic



TAG Heuer’s huge Carrera collection recently added a new member; the 01 Full Black Matte ceramic. The new watch shows off its automatic movement as it’s got a clean skeleton dial. So, what’s new with this model? Pretty much everything is made of ceramic that’s been micro blasted matte black to give it a stealthy, scratch resistant finish. The 45mm watch comes with a black rubber or a matching ceramic strap depending on your day to day use. Available on the TAG Heuer website for £5,000 with a 2-year warranty included.

Burton x South Park Hats

Burton have collaborated with the notorious South Park series to bring you a collection based on everyone’s favourite characters. The collection although could be seen as a novelty, is definitely the real deal to keep you warm this winter. You can get Kyle’s green trapper, Kenny’s Orange hood, and Cartman or Stan’s Beanies. Pick your favourite character and pick up your favourite accessory to keep you warm from £35 on Burton.

Dove Men + Care

A long with deodorant, pants and socks, this could be one of the more boring gifts you’ll ever get. But, Doves’ Men+Care body and face wash has been recommended by dermatologists as its new micro moisture system that cleans the skin thoroughly and, revitalizes it as well without leaving any residue behind. Dove also has a fresh and subtle smell which is perfect for people who don’t like a strong scent. If Dove isn’t really your thing check out Gear Hungry for some great reviews on men’s body wash!.

Bellroy Bag Collection



Bellroy are famous for their simple and functional wallets and phone cases. Now they have gone further and made six great bags that are as functional as their wallets and phone cases. Every bag is perfectly designed to keep all your tech and work stuff in one place. Get it from Bellroy starting from £139.

Ray-Ban Craft Outdoorsman II



Like the Air Force One, Ray-Ban Aviators are an essential piece for everyone’s wardrobe. The outdoorsman is their latest take on the classic model but with more premium features. With deer leather, polarized lenses and, handcrafted touches this is the perfect present for anyone who loves their holidays. Available from Ray Ban for £217.